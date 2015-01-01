Abstract

Despite support for the role of self-medication alcohol use in the etiology and maintenance of comorbid posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD), theoretical and empirical models of PTSD-AUD rarely account for the role of common comorbidities in risk processes, such as major depressive disorder (MDD). The current study examined the main and interactive effects of PTSD and depressive symptoms on patterns of trauma and alcohol cue reactivity to elucidate potential influences of depression on conditioned craving responses to trauma memories. It was hypothesized that depressive symptoms would be associated with greater cue reactivity (i.e., craving and salivation) to personalized trauma cues, above and beyond the influence of PTSD symptoms. Participants were 184 trauma-exposed young adults (50% female) endorsing current weekly alcohol use. Patterns of craving and salivation were assessed in response to four combinations of narrative (trauma vs. neutral) and beverage (alcohol vs. water) cues. Forward-fitted linear mixed effects models with deviance testing were conducted to ascertain the impact of the within-subjects factors (narrative and beverage cues) and covariates (PTSD and depressive symptoms) on self-reported and physiological (salivation) alcohol craving. Depressive symptoms were associated with elevated drinking coping motives, AUD symptom severity, and alcohol use problems at baseline; however, depressive symptoms did not show main or interactive effects with narrative or beverage cues to predict craving or salivation, p's > 0.05.



RESULTS suggest that, in the context of PTSD symptoms, depressive symptoms may not exacerbate alcohol craving responses to trauma reminders or alcohol cues.

