Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of the present study was to analyze the injury pattern and thus the dislocation mechanism after simple elbow dislocation using radiographs and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data sets.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The MRI data sets of 64 patients with a mean age of 44 years (18-77 years) were analyzed retrospectively. The inclusion criteria for the study were (1) radiograph with confirmed simple elbow dislocation, (2) low-energy trauma, (3) MRI of the affected elbow ≤ 3 weeks after trauma. The dislocation direction was determined using radiographs. The integrity of the lateral collateral ligament complex (LCLC), common extensor origin (CEO), anterior capsule (AC), medial collateral ligament (MCL), and common flexor origin (CFO) as well as the joint congruity were assessed based on MRI.



RESULTS: 34 patients (53%) had a posterolateral, 26 patients (41%) a posterior, and 4 patients (6%) a posteromedial dislocation. LCLC and AC were affected in 64 out of 64 patients (100%). MCL was affected in 58 patients (91%). CEO were affected in 25 patients (39%) and the CFO in 20 patients (31%). In 11 patients (17%) the injury pattern was more pronounced medially than laterally (MCL, CFO, LCLC), with 2 of these patients exhibiting only a partial LCLC tear. All cases with joint incongruency (n = 12, 19%) showed CEO and/or CFO involvement.



CONCLUSIONS: Simple elbow dislocation leads to a very heterogeneous spectrum of soft tissue injury pattern. A small proportion of patients showed medially pronounced injury patterns. These findings strongly indicate existence of a "reversed Horii circle" with an underlying valgus mechanism (medial force induction) originating and continuing from medial to anterior.

Language: en