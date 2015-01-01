SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Borg DN, Nielsen M, Kennedy A, Drovandi C, Beadle E, Bohan JK, Watter K, Foster MM, Fleming J. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/02699052.2020.1802660

32780595

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the influence of participation in a designated acquired brain injury (ABI) transitional rehabilitation service (ABI TRS) on outcome, in the context of a historical comparison group (HIST).

DESIGN: A cohort study, with retrospective comparison. Participants: 187 persons with ABI. Measures: The Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS-21), Mayo-Portland Adaptability Index (MPAI-4) and Sydney Psychosocial and Reintegration Scale (SPRS) were completed at discharge and 3 months after discharge. Participation in the ABI TRS involved interdisciplinary rehabilitation, 2-4 times per week, for 3 months after hospital discharge.

RESULTS: There was evidence that at 3 months, participants with ABI TRS showed stabilized psychological wellbeing, and improvements in MPAI-4 ability and participation scores; in addition to improvements in SPRS occupational activity and living skills scores.

CONCLUSION: A designated ABI TRS may improve the transition from hospital to home, and could form an important part of the brain injury rehabilitation continuum, between the inpatient and community setting.


traumatic brain injury; Complex rehabilitation; service model

