Szanto K, Galfalvy H, Kenneally L, Almasi R, Dombrovski AY. Eur. Neuropsychopharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32778367
The present study aimed to identify pathways to suicidal behavior in late life that can guide identification of those most at risk and improve treatment. In a longitudinal study of late-life depression, we prospectively assessed risk factors specifically associated with fatal and near-fatal as compared to less lethal suicidal behavior. We enrolled 401 participants (age 66+9.9): 311 with unipolar non-psychotic depression and 90 non-psychiatric controls. The median follow-up was 5.4 years.
Cognition; Personality; Cognitive control; Incident suicidal behavior; Late-life depression