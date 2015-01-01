SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ringwalt CL, Paschall MJ, Grube JW, Miller TR, Warren KR, Gidi V, Fisher DA, Goldberg A. J. Drug Educ. 2020; 49(1-2): 55-68.

(Copyright © 2020, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/0047237920929331

32779983

Alcohol remains readily available to youth in most countries. We examined the associations between both the on- and off-premises commercial availability of alcohol to youth and their alcohol use, heavy episodic drinking, and alcohol-related harms. We conducted the study using data from a survey of a sample of 594 students in central Mexico between 12 and 17 years of age in 2016. Both the perceived availability of alcohol and the purchasing of alcohol at an off-premises establishment were positively related to past-30-day alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking, as well as to alcohol-related harms in the past year. Consumption at on-premises establishments was also positively associated with alcohol-related harms. Preventive efforts to reduce the availability of alcohol at off- and on-premises establishments, by such strategies as mystery shopper and responsible beverage service programs, are imperative.


Language: en

adolescent; Mexico; alcohol; availability; harms

