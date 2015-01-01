Abstract

Recent studies have reported that older adults with cognitive or physical disabilities are at risk to suffer intimate partner violence. This article investigates the intimate partner violence among caregivers and persons with Parkinson's disease (PD). We used qualitative methods to investigate whether the presence of violence was related to the type of couple relationship before the disease onset. We used a survey, in-depth interviews, and focus groups in 20 dyads of caregivers and patients. Twelve (60%) persons with PD and nine (45%) caregivers reported receiving violence. Considering their relationships previous to disease onset, we describe three typologies of violence in PD: (a) disease and history of violence, (b) disease as a buffer of violence, and (c) the burden of disease as an inductor of violence. Previous relationships and the couple's biographical trajectories influence the types of violence and its nature. This study is relevant as it considers time as a crucial factor in both the violence and suffering of PD and its caregiving.

