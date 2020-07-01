Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine and describe the reporting requirements for pharmacists related to interpersonal violence and abuse in the United States.



METHODS: A comprehensive search of state laws related to mandatory reporting of intimate partner violence and domestic violence (IPV), child abuse, and elder abuse was conducted. Identified statutes were reviewed to determine if pharmacists were mandatory reporters for each type of violence.



RESULTS: Pharmacists are specifically identified as mandatory reporters of intimate partner violence in 10 states, of child abuse in 11, and of elder abuse in 20. They may also have reporting requirements in more states as statutes sometimes identify health care providers as mandatory reporters, but do not specify which types of providers. Additionally, many states require reporting of child and elder abuse by anyone who is aware of or suspects abuse. IPV statutes mainly require reporting when treating wounds from gunshots, stabbings, and burns.



CONCLUSIONS: Pharmacists are accessible health care providers who should be aware of reporting requirements for their practice location and setting. They have mandatory reporting requirements in much of the United States, especially for child and elder abuse. They should seek specific guidance about their reporting requirements and reporting methods, as well as identify educational and local referral resources for victims they may encounter in practice.

Language: en