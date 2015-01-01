Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Children raised by depressed mothers perform lower on measures of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral skills, compared to children of non-depressed mothers. It is unclear how maternal depressive symptoms (MDS), which persist and accrue over time, impact child development. The purpose of this study was to determine whether cumulative MDS from pre-pregnancy to postpartum influences child development in children by age 2.5.



METHODS: Using a longitudinal population-based study design, 2679 racially and ethnically diverse mothers completed the 2014 Los Angeles Mommy and Baby (LAMB) and 2016 Follow-Up surveys. A total MDS score was created based on responses to standardized questions, including the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2). Data was collected for before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and 4 months postpartum in the 2014 survey, and at 2.5 years postpartum in the 2016 survey. Child development was measured using the CDC's Learn the Signs. Act Early Milestones Checklist. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regressions were conducted.



RESULTS: The prevalence of any cumulative MDS was 45.2%. Language, cognitive/adaptive, motor, and social-emotional delays for surveyed toddlers were 7.7%, 4.0%, 1.2%, and 14.2%. After adjusting for covariates, mothers reporting depressive symptoms at all four time points were significantly more likely to report a social-emotional delay in their child (aOR = 4.39, 95% CI - 1.72 to 11.18).



CONCLUSIONS FOR PRACTICE: Mothers with cumulative depressive symptoms are at-risk of reporting social-emotional delays by age 2.5. Understanding these effects may help direct resources to target interventions that support mothers with depressive symptoms early-on and promote positive developmental outcomes among their children.

