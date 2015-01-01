Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Immune-nutritional status is correlated with a clinical outcome in critical illness. Recently, controlling nutritional status (CONUT) score and prognostic nutrition index (PNI) has been reported to predict prognosis following cancer and other diseases. The aim of this study was to explore the relationship between the CONUT score and PNI and 6-month outcome in patients with severe traumatic brain injury (STBI).



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the clinical data of 78 patients with STBI, including the CONUT score and PNI. Patients were divided into high CONUT group and low CONUT group. Patients were also divided into high PNI and low PNI group respectively. The 6-month outcome was evaluated by the modified Rankin scale (mRS). The unfavorable outcome was defined as mRS score ≥3.



RESULTS: The unfavorable outcome group had lower Glasgow coma scale (GCS) scores, serum albumin, total cholesterol, PNI, and higher CONUT scores (P < 0.05). Both CONUT scores and PNI were strongly correlated with mRS (r = 0.429, P < 0.05; r = -0.590, P < 0.05, respectively). After adjustment for confounding factors, the odds ratios of CONUT scores and PNI for predicting unfavorable outcome were 10.478 (95% CI: 2.793-39.301) and -0.039 (95% CI: 0.008-0.204), respectively. The area under the curve (AUC) of CONUT scores for predicting unfavorable outcome was 0.777 (95% CI: 0.674-0.880, P < 0.01), which was similar to PNI (0.764, 95% CI: 0.657-0.87, P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Both CONUT scores and PNI might be novel independent predictors of the poor outcome in STBI.

