Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous work suggests that reasons for living (RFL) are associated with suicide ideation; however, the relationship between RFL and suicide attempts among individuals with suicide ideation remains unclear. Such an examination is necessary to delineate whether RFL are associated with suicide attempts above and beyond their association with suicide ideation. Aims: This study examined the relationship between RFL and suicide attempts among young adults with a lifetime history of suicide ideation.



METHOD: Undergraduate students (N = 163) completed surveys assessing demographics, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and RFL.



RESULTS: Individuals with a history of both suicide ideation and attempt reported significantly lower RFL than individuals with a history of suicide ideation but no suicide attempt. Among individual RFL-YA subscales, only Coping Beliefs was significantly associated with a suicide attempt history.



Limitations: The cross-sectional nature of this study precludes any conclusions about the potential protective effects of RFL against suicide attempts, and the college student sample limits generalizability of the findings.



CONCLUSION: Further research is needed to understand whether RFL prospectively predict suicide attempts among individuals with suicide ideation and whether interventions that bolster RFL might reduce suicide risk.

Language: en