Curran-Groome W, Klein G, Miller SB, Hui A, Wilson JS, Kuoiloi C, Masarapu V, Alabd A, Mascaro T, Logan G, Lubeck J. Geriatr Orthop Surg Rehabil 2020; 11: e2151459320943165.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2151459320943165

32782850 PMCID

Falls affect more than 29 million American adults ages ≥65 years annually. Many older adults experience recurrent falls requiring medical attention. These recurrent falls may be prevented through screening and intervention. In 2014 to 2015, records for 199 older adult patients admitted from a major urban teaching hospital's emergency department were queried. Open-ended variables from clinicians' notes were coded to supplement existing closed-ended variables. Of the 199 patients, 52 (26.1%) experienced one or more recurrent falls within 365 days after their initial fall. Half (50.0%) of all recurrent falls occurred within the first 90 days following discharge. A large proportion of recurrent falls among older adults appear to occur within a few months and are statistically related to identifiable risk factors. Prevention and intervention strategies, delivered either during treatment for an initial fall or upon discharge from an inpatient admission, may reduce the incidence of recurrent falls among this population.


prevention; elderly; falls; balance; recurrent

