Citation
Caulfield NM, Martin RL, Norr AM, Capron DW. Psychol. Rep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32781893
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: One-half of all U.S. adults will experience at least one traumatic event, and of those, approximately 11% develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Despite efficacious treatments for PTSD, one-third of people diagnosed still express symptoms after treatment.Thus, it is important to identify underlying factors that may be associated with PTSD symptom clusters to improve treatment efficacy. One potential factor is anxiety sensitivity (AS), or "the fear of fear," and includes three different subfactors: physical, cognitive, and social concerns, yet few studies have examined this association using the Anxiety Sensitivity Index-3.
Keywords
trauma; stress; posttraumatic stress disorder; Anxiety; suicidal behaviors