Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care workers stand out in recent studies as a function of high rates of workplace violence.



Objective: To calculate the prevalence of workplace violence involving health care workers and associated factors.



Methods: Cross-sectional study with municipal health care workers in Diamantina, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Data were collected in interviews from December 2016 through March 2017. Variable workplace violence was considered as outcome on univariate and multivariate analysis. Descriptive and analytical statistical techniques were used (Poisson regression).



Results: The study population comprised 203 municipal health care workers (79% response rate). The prevalence of workplace violence was 40.4-47.9% for women and 22.0% for men. Occupational factors associated with violence were job satisfaction, support at work and psychological demands.



Conclusion: The prevalence rates we found and associated factors point to the relevance of health protection policies targeting this category of workers which may contribute to mitigate the negative effects of violence on the health of workers and consequently on the quality of care delivery.

