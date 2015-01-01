SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shim JS, Kang H, Cho Y, Shin H, Lee H. Toxins (Basel) 2020; 12(8): e507.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/toxins12080507

PMID

32781766

Abstract

Kovax® antivenom is the main treatment for toxins produced by the Gloydius species. However, research on adverse reactions after Kovax® antivenom administration is scarce. We aimed to identify the incidence and characteristics of adverse reactions after Kovax® antivenom administration. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of snakebite patients in Korea between January 2008 and September 2019. We identified the frequency, characteristics, and treatments of adverse reactions to Kovax® antivenom. There were 150 patients with snakebites, of whom 121 (80.7%) patients received Kovax® antivenom. Adverse reactions occurred in five patients (4.1%). Acute adverse reactions within 24 h of antivenom administration occurred in two patients (1.7%). The symptoms of patients with acute adverse reactions were nausea, diaphoresis, dizziness, and hypotension. Delayed adverse reactions that occurred 24 h after antivenom administration were reported in three patients (2.5%). One patient had a skin rash after 10 days, and two patients had fever 37 and 48 h after antivenom use. In conclusion, most patients were managed safely after Kovax® antivenom, and the incidence of adverse reactions was low. Severe adverse reactions occurred in a small percentage of patients, and there were no deaths.


Language: en

Keywords

snakebite; adverse reaction; antivenom; snake venom

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print