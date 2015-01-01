|
Citation
|
Blanner C, Mejldal A, Prina AM, Munk-Jørgensen P, Ersbøll AK, Andersen K. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2020; 29: e149.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AimsWidowed people have increased mortality compared to married people of the same age. Although most widowed people are of older age, few studies include the oldest old. As life expectancy is increasing, knowledge of widowhood into older age is needed. This study aimed to examine mortality and widowhood in older age by comparing mortality in widowed and married people by sex, age, time since spousal loss and cause of death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bereavement; elderly; geriatric psychiatry; survival analysis