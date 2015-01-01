Abstract

This is the presentation of a finding during an autopsy carried out on a 4-year old girl at the Judicial Morgue of Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina, who died as a result of complications of a massive ascariasis, a parasitic infestation caused by Ascaris lumbricoides (paracitic nematode worms). The existence of a medical record is unknown, with the only positive data being the findings observed during the autopsy and complementary studies. Death occurred due to asphyxiation caused by the aspiration of a large number of the parasites; for this reason, we consider that this case is of particular interest since it is a rare cause in etiological considerations, from the point of view of forensic pathology, as the cause of obstruction of the airways.

