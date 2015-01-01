SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Freeman MD. Forensic Sci. Int. Rep. 2020; 2: e100093.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsir.2020.100093

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A 17 year-old previously healthy male committed suicide approximately 1 day after ingesting isosorbide mononitrate, an organic nitrate drug used to treat symptoms of coronary artery disease. The drug had been mis-dispensed by a pharmacy in place of a prescribed anti-inflammatory. In the presented case study, a 3-step probabilistic causal analysis was used to evaluate the most likely cause of the suicide, suitable for presentation in a legal setting as evidence of causation on a more probable than not (> 50 % probable) basis.


Language: en

Keywords

3-step causation; Forensic epidemiology; Isosorbide mononitrate; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print