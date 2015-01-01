|
Xiao Y, Zong L, Geng J, Deng Z, Zhu S. Forensic Sci. Int. Rep. 2020; 2: e100121.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
To understand the demographic profile of female victims with intellectual disability who were sexually assaulted and the characteristics of sexual assault cases, we performed a retrospective analysis of forensic psychiatric cases of 101 female victims with intellectual disability from 2011 to 2019. In addition, we explored the influence of demographic profile and the characteristics of cases on the conclusions of sexual defense ability. The demographic profile of victims and the characteristics of sexual assault cases were examined. The effects of demographic profile and characteristics of cases on the conclusion of sexual defense ability were analyzed.
Language: en
Criminological characteristics; Demographic profile; Intellectual disability; Sexual assault; Sexual defense ability