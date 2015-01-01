SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Campbell AM. Forensic Sci. Int. Rep. 2020; 2: e100089.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsir.2020.100089

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Though necessary to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), actions such as social-distancing, sheltering in-place, restricted travel, and closures of key community foundations are likely to dramatically increase the risk for family violence around the globe. In fact many countries are already indicating a dramatic increase in reported cases of domestic violence. While no clear precedent for the current crisis exists in academic literature, exploring the impact of natural disasters on family violence reports may provide important insight for family violence victim-serving professionals. Improving collaborations between human welfare and animal welfare agencies, expanding community partnerships, and informing the public of the great importance of reporting any concerns of abuse are all critical at this time.


Language: en

Keywords

Animal control; Child abuse; Coronavirus; Covid-19; Domestic violence; Multi-Disciplinary; Pet abuse; Prevention

