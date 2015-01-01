|
Citation
|
Mohammed NT. KIU J. Humanit. 2020; 5(1): 195-203.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Kampala International University)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Boko Haram's recent wave of terrorist attacks marked by the abduction and killing of people; the destruction of homes, classrooms, health centres, churches, mosques, and farms has plunged the nation into a persistent state of insecurity. Therefore the Boko Haram insurgency has threatened the basics of food, safety, shelter, education and defence that primarily constitute security for the human person. To achieve the objectives of this study, a concise and exploratory approach, using a historical method of study and content analysis was adopted. The study reveals how the Boko Haram uprising has culminated in a horrible humanitarian situation evident from human deaths, human rights abuses, population displacement and refugee fiasco, economic crisis, and general insecurity-poorly depicting Nigeria's human health. Furthermore, the paper discusses the challenges to human security in Nigeria from the Boko Haram insurgency with Borno state as its focal point.
Language: en