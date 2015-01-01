Abstract

There are rising need for literatures on psychological trauma symptoms considering the increase in conflict and traumatic experiences in Nigeria. The present study had assessed psychological trauma symptoms among teachers in a conflict area using a descriptive survey. The participants used for the study were 107 primary school teachers, 60 (56.1%) males and 47 (43.9%) females and were willing to participate in the research. Trauma Symptoms Checklist-40 (TSCL-40) was used in assessing all the participants. The study hypothesis was statistically tested, using chi-square statistical tool. The outcome revealed, there was a significant rate of dissociation among the teachers, with 61.7% of the teachers with dissociation symptoms (χ2 = 5.841, p = 0.016); Also, a significant rate of the teachers indicated anxiety symptoms, with 60.7% of the teachers displaying symptoms of anxiety (χ2 = 4.944, p = 0.026); furthermore, a significant proportion of the teachers had sleep deprivation symptom, with 62.6% indicting sleep deprivation (χ2 = 6.813, p = 0.009). However, there was no significant rate of depression (χ2 = 0.084, p = 0.772), sexual abuse trauma (χ2 = 0.458, p = 0.499), and sexual problems (χ2 = 0.757, p = 0.384). There is need for further study on psychological trauma symptoms amongst other professionals, such as medical health care workers in conflict area.

Keywords: Psychological Trauma, Conflict, Teachers, Symptoms

Language: en