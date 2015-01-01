Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the health consequences of family violence among women in Ogun State. Two (2) hypotheses were postulated, while Descriptive research design was used for this study. The population for this study is all married women in Ogun State. These women were categorized into four (4) as married women with children, without children, with pregnancy and without pregnancy. One Thousand two hundred (1200) respondents were used for this study. Self-structure questionnaire was used to collect data for the study. The reliability of the instrument was 0.92.Multiple regression was used to determine the acceptance and non - acceptance of the hypotheses formulated at p < 0.05. The result of the study indicated that PSTD, Dissociative disorder, Anxiety, Depression, Substance Abuse, and physical deformity were family violence health consequences among married women in Ogun State. Based on the findings of this study, some recommendations were made that Government should setup a legal body to attend to battered women to adjust to trauma; Women should be encouraged to discuss violence issues freely without any timidity; Churches and mosques should intensify effort in rendering marital counseling without limiting it to potential couples but follow it up after marriage.



Keywords: Family Violence, Health Consequences, Married Women, Family Violence Theories.

Language: en