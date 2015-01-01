Abstract

This study examined the prevalence of the violent crimes (murder and armed robbery) inLagos State between 2015 and 2019. Data was collected from Lagos State Police Command Ikeja, Nigeria Watch (www.nigeriawatch.org) 2015-1019, an online database which sources information from daily Nigerian press corporations (Vanguard, Leadership, The Guardian, Sun, This Day, Daily Independence, Punch, Nigerian Tribune, The Nation and Daily Trust) as well as other human rights organizations. Data covered the period between 2015 and 2019. The archival and retrospective research secondary data was used. Data was analyzed using descriptive statistics such as bar charts to compare the prevalence of murder and armed robbery in Lagos State between 2015 and 2019. Chi Square was also used to check the associations between the prevalence of murder and armed robbery between 2015 and 2019 in Lagos state.



RESULTS showed that there was a significant association between the number of murders (X2= 35.39, 9.49, p<.05) and armed robberies (X2= 603.57, 9.49, p<.05) between 2015 and 2019 in Lagos State. It was therefore recommended that programs should be put in place to build people's trust on the law enforcement agencies thereby increasing crime reportage.



Keywords: Assessment, Violent crimes, Armed robbery, Murder, Lagos State

Language: en