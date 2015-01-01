Abstract

The menace of kidnapping in Kaduna state is a recent phenomenon. It is not only confined to the metropolis but it goes to rural areas. Therefore, this research is aimed at examine the role of vigilante group called ''Yan Bula" in the fight against kidnapping in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State. It was due to the ineffectiveness of security agencies to combat any criminal act that led to the formation of various types of informal policing groups with different names at different communities. This study generated both primary and secondary data. The theoretical framework employed is Broken Window Theory which explains the independent variable ('Yan Bula Vigilante Group) while Structural Strain Theory explains the dependent variable (kidnapping). The study found out that illiteracy and unemployment are the major factors responsible for kidnapping in the study area. The menace of kidnapping and ineffectiveness of security agencies are also motives for the formation of 'Yan Bula Vigilante Group in the study area. The study recommends that government should make policies inclined towards entrepreneurial skill acquisitions which will create job opportunity for the youths, increase the level enrolment higher institutions and build a strong platform which will provide a mutual partnership between the informal policing groups and Nigerian formal policing institutions at all levels.



Keywords: Vigilante Group, Kidnapping, informal policing, formal policing

Language: en