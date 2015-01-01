Abstract

The aim of this review is to explore the association between the different aspects of IPV (physical, emotional, and sexual violence) and prematurity. Papers published between 1999 and 2019, written in English and focused on the association between partner violence during pregnancy and prematurity considering both gestational age and low birthweight as indicators, were included. Seventeen paper were included and analysed.



RESULTS pointed out that across different cultural contexts women subjected to different form of violence during pregnancy were more at risk to give birth to a premature baby with low birthweight. Since pregnancy provides an opportunity for violence assessment due to the frequent visits of the pregnant women it will be important to implement specific and shared assessment strategies and targeted interventions to prevent the adverse consequences of IPV on child's health.

Language: en