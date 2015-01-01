SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Salvioni L. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(1): 113-130.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)

DOI

10.3280/MAL2020-001008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper presents a literature review concerning empathic distorsion in parents at-risk for child physical abuse. The characteristics of empathic distorsion are described starting from the analysis of the main results of the empirical studies. Particular attention is dedicated to the studies that have analysed the differences between high/low-risk parents for child phys-ical abuse. This paper aimed to support the hypothesis that high-risk parents for child physical abuse show a deficit in empathy.


Language: it
