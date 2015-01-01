|
Greenall PV, Wright M. J. Sex. Aggress. 2020; 26(2): 163-177.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study explores the role and function of homicidal and sexual violence in cases of stranger sexual homicide. The aim was to determine whether the instrumental/expressive hypothesis of physical violence and the overt/covert hypothesis of sexual violence applies to this crime. The method involved an analysis of the crime scene actions of 81 British stranger sexual killers using multidimensional scaling.
Language: en
classification; crime scene analysis; formulation; sexual murder; Stranger sexual homicide