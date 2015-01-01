Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Electronic health records (EHRs) are routinely used to identify family violence, yet reliable evidence of their validity remains limited. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate the positive predictive values (PPVs) of coded indicators in EHRs for identifying intimate partner violence (IPV) and child maltreatment (CM), including prenatal neglect.



METHODS: We searched 18 electronic databases between January 1980 and May 2020 for studies comparing any coded indicator of IPV or CM including prenatal neglect defined as neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) or fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), against an independent reference standard. We pooled PPVs for each indicator using random effects meta-analyses.



RESULTS: We included 88 studies (3 875 183 individuals) involving 15 indicators for identifying CM in the prenatal period and childhood (0-18 years) and five indicators for IPV among women of reproductive age (12-50 years). Based on the International Classification of Disease system, the pooled PPV was over 80% for NAS (16 studies) but lower for FAS (<40%; seven studies). For young children, primary diagnoses of CM, specific injury presentations (eg, rib fractures and retinal haemorrhages) and assaults showed a high PPV for CM (pooled PPVs: 55.9%-87.8%). Indicators of IPV in women had a high PPV, with primary diagnoses correctly identifying IPV in >85% of cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Coded indicators in EHRs have a high likelihood of correctly classifying types of CM and IPV across the life course, providing a useful tool for assessment, support and monitoring of high-risk groups in health services and research.

