Abstract

The rate of coal mine accidents in China is still high and most coal mine accidents are caused by human unsafe behavior, and the correction of the behavior is, therefore, paramount. In this article, a group dynamics field model and a hierarchical index system of the group dynamics factors of the unsafe behavior of coal miners are established. The internal and external dynamics of groups are analyzed and the importance of each factor is calculated and determined. On this basis, suggested correction measures are put forward. Then, in combination with a questionnaire, the corrective measures of unsafe behaviors are determined and simulated. The results show that, while the correction of unsafe behaviors both in progress and after implementation can achieve good results, the former is more effective than the latter. Via the present research, both unsafe behaviors and the occurrence of coal mine accidents can be effectively prevented, and the safety of coal mine production can be ensured.

Language: en