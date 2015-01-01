|
Citation
|
Lucero RJ, Romero S, Fieo R, Cortes Y, Cimiotti JP, Poghosyan L. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e286.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32787777
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To investigate item-level measurement properties of the Modified Falls Efficacy (MFES) Scale among English- and Spanish-speaking urban-dwelling older adults as a means to evaluate language equivalence of the tool.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fear of falling; Language equivalence; Modified falls efficacy scale; Psychometric measurement; Rash analysis