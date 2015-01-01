Abstract

BACKGROUND: From a developmental and pathogenic perspective, child maltreatment is strongly linked to later dissociative symptoms, as ultimate forms of human response to chronic stress. The present study aimed to investigate the mediating role of early maladaptive schemas (EMSs) in the relationship between child maltreatment and dissociation among patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD).



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, a total of 152 BPD patients (men: 52%; women: 48%) with an average age of 29.64 years (standard deviation (SD) = 7.29, range = 18-47) were selected by systematic random sampling from the patients who referred to Baharan psychiatric hospital in Zahedan, Iran, with the sampling interval of 3. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form, Dissociative Experiences Scale, and Young Schema Questionnaire-Short Form 3 were used to assess the patients. Data were analyzed using SPSS v25 software, and the statistical significance level was set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: four main findings were obtained from the present study: (1) Heterogeneity of the levels of dissociation (LOD) in BPD patients; (2) The predicting roles of emotional neglect (EN), vulnerability to harm, and defectiveness/shame schemas in the total DES scores; (3) The vague role of childhood sexual abuse (SA) in developing dissociative symptoms; and (4) The mediating role of the core schemas of vulnerability to harm (β = 0.28, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.04, 0.61) and defectiveness/shame (β = 0.21, 95% CI: 0.008, 0.45) in the relationship between EN and dissociation.



CONCLUSIONS: Regarding the heterogeneity of LOD and its crucial role in the successful treatment of BPD patients, it is highly essential to evaluate the present-state dissociation of the patient during the diagnosis process and provide effective interventions to reduce it. The obtained results highlighted the potential role of schema therapy in reducing dissociative responses to emotional stimuli (based on EN), vulnerability to harm, and defectiveness/shame. Nevertheless, psychopathology of dissociation among BPD patients should be further investigated in depth.

