Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evidence of the effectiveness of virtual reality (VR) in motor and cognitive rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI) continues to be mixed. Therefore, we conducted a systematic literature review in accordance with PRISMA guidelines to strategically evaluate the strength of evidence supporting the use of VR as a rehabilitation tool for motor function and cognition in patients with TBI.



METHOD: The van Tulder criteria were modified to determine the quality of the outcomes of studies deemed eligible for inclusion in the review.



OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Twelve studies were considered eligible for inclusion in the systematic review. These studies utilized methods of varying quality such as case and quasi-experimental studies and found moderately positive support for the effectiveness of VR-enhanced rehabilitation for both motor skills and cognitive deficits.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The varying quality of the included studies provides moderate support for use of VR-enhanced rehabilitation techniques per the van Tulder criteria. This highlights the continued gap in the literature for robust studies that enable providers, policy makers, and the public to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of VR-enhanced rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury. Continued pursuit of analyses in the context of newer immersive VR-enhanced rehabilitation is recommended.

