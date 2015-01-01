|
Aulisio MC, Han DY, Glueck AC. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32791020
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Evidence of the effectiveness of virtual reality (VR) in motor and cognitive rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI) continues to be mixed. Therefore, we conducted a systematic literature review in accordance with PRISMA guidelines to strategically evaluate the strength of evidence supporting the use of VR as a rehabilitation tool for motor function and cognition in patients with TBI.
Keywords
Traumatic brain injury; virtual reality; virtual reality-enhanced rehabilitation