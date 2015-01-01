SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoeflein B, Chiu L, Corpus G, Lien M, Jorden MA, Chu J. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1805820

32790540

This study analyzed ethnic variations in suicide method and suicide location for 1,145 suicide deaths in a diverse California county. Hanging was the most common method of suicide death. Latino/a/x and Asian and Pacific Islander (API) decedents were more likely to suicide-by-hanging; White and African American decedents were more likely to suicide-by-firearms. API and African American decedents were less likely than White decedents to die-by-suicide at home. Suicide location can be predicted by the co-occurring influence of ethnicity and suicide method. Implications focus on culturally-informed suicide prevention research, assessment, and risk management.


