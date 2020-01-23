Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: In December 2019, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City, and a retrospective analysis is necessary to provide clinicians with the characteristics of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) during the epidemic. The aim of this study was to evaluate the changes in the characteristics of TDIs under the transmission control measures in Wuhan City utilising an epidemiologic investigation.



MATERIALS AND METHOD: In this retrospective study, epidemiologic information, including the number of patients, gender, age, as well as TDI parameters such as time since injury to the clinic visit, aetiology, tooth location, and the type of injury, were extracted from the records of patients in the hospital from two periods: Period 1 (between January 23, 2020, and April 7, 2020) and period 2 (between January 23, 2019, and April 7, 2019). The data from the two periods were compared and analysed.



RESULT: A total of 158 patients were treated for TDIs ( 120 in 2019 and 38 in 2020). Males were more likely to suffer from TDIs than females with a ratio of 1.5:1, both in 2020 and 2019. Other than that, there were characteristic changes in TDIs during the transmission control measures in the COVID-19 epidemic, which included the number of patients, age, time since injury to the clinic visit, aetiology, tooth location, and the type of TDI.



CONCLUSION: The transmission control measures during the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on the epidemiology and aetiology of TDIs in Wuhan City.

