Yang YT, Zhang W, Xie L, Li ZB, Li Z. Dent. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32790940
BACKGROUND/AIMS: In December 2019, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City, and a retrospective analysis is necessary to provide clinicians with the characteristics of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) during the epidemic. The aim of this study was to evaluate the changes in the characteristics of TDIs under the transmission control measures in Wuhan City utilising an epidemiologic investigation.
epidemiology; COVID-19; aetiology; transmission control measures; traumatic dental injuries