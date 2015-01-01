Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Given increasing concern in suicide in preadolescent children, this study aimed to characterize and identify potential indicators of risk for suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SAs) in this population.



METHODS: Data were drawn from two population-based samples of preadolescents: the 2007 and 2010 Minnesota Student Survey and analyses were restricted to 11- and 12-year-olds. Sociodemographic characteristics, childhood maltreatment, parental relations, peer relations, and school climate were examined in relation to past-year SI and SA. To examine correlates of SI, unconfounded by risk for SA, individuals with a history of SA were excluded from SI analyses. Correlates of SA were examined among individuals with past-year SI. Logistic regression analyses were conducted with past-year SI and SA as criterion variables.



RESULTS: Results from the 2007 and 2010 data sets were highly consistent. The prevalence of past-year SI was 9.28% and 9.25% in 2007 and 2010, respectively. Of the total sample, 1.90% and 1.87% reported a past-year SA (17.00% and 16.78% of those with past-year SI). Overall, effect sizes were generally modest to medium. The strongest effects were observed for sexual and physical abuse, parental support, and perceived safety at school (ps < .001). In multivariate analyses of SI and SA, sexual and physical abuse had the largest effect sizes (ORSI = 2.18 [95% CI = 1.90-2.51] to 2.96 [95% CI = 2.69-3.26]; ORSA = 1.55 [95% CI = 1.29-1.86] to 2.26 [95% CI = 1.82-2.80]).



CONCLUSIONS: SI and SA occur at a concerning rate among preadolescent children. Screening for childhood sexual and physical abuse may be important for identifying those at risk for these clinical outcomes.

