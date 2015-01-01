|
Citation
|
Gould F, Harvey PD, Hodgins G, Jones MT, Michopoulos V, Maples-Keller J, Rothbaum BO, Rothbaum AO, Ressler KJ, Nemeroff CB. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32789992
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many reports have documented the relationship between previous traumatic experiences, including childhood trauma, and the development of later life psychopathology, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Identification of individuals at greatest risk for the development of PTSD could lead to preventative interventions. The present study examined the developmental course of PTSD after trauma exposure, using histories of previous traumatic experiences and the severity of the reaction to the trauma as predictors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; trauma; prior trauma; childhood maltreatment; trauma reaction