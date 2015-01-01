|
Citation
Shamai-Leshem D, Lazarov A, Pine DS, Bar-Haim Y. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32790036
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Heightened attention allocation toward negative-valanced information and reduced attention allocation toward positive-valanced information represent viable targets for attention bias modification in major depressive disorder. Accordingly, we conducted a randomized controlled trial testing the efficacy of a novel gaze-contingent attention bias modification procedure for major depressive disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; major depressive disorder; attention; attention allocation; attention bias; attention bias modification; eye tracking