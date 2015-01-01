Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study was conducted to determine the extent of exposure to and use of mobile devices by children (aged 0-60 months) with a diagnosed neurodevelopmental disability.



DESIGN: A self-report survey-based design was employed.



SETTING: Questionnaires were administered at a tertiary care hospital in Mumbai, India.



PARTICIPANTS: The study included a convenience sample of 423 children with a neurodevelopmental disability (aged 0-60 months). The self-report survey was administered to the parents of the children.



RESULTS: Analyses showed that 92.7% (n = 392) of all respondents have smartphones. 61% (n = 258) of the respondents stated that their children used mobile devices before 2 years of age. 58% (n = 246) of the parents gave children devices while feeding. A statistically significant difference was found in the mobile media usage between groups of children with different diagnoses (p < 0.001). Children diagnosed with ASD appeared to spend the largest amount of time on mobile media (m = 180.44 mins), as compared to children included with other diagnoses. Of the diagnosed children, only 13.4% (n = 57) of parents were informed about the possible negative effects of media use by their paediatricians.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest premature mobile media habits, frequent use and lack of awareness about the effects of mobile media usage among children diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disability. We suggest there is a need to update recommendations for caregivers on the use of mobile media by young children with disability. Implications for rehabilitation The usage and consequences of mobile media use differ based on the type of neurodevelopmental disorder diagnosis. Parents of children with neurodevelopmental disorders often use mobile media as a distraction while engaging in various activities themselves, this information helps identify times at which mobile media might be purposefully used by parents as distractors There is an urgent need for clinical guidelines regarding mobile media usage among young children with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Language: en