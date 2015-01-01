Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To test the effects of enhanced display information ("symbology") on cognitive workload in a simulated helicopter environment, using the detection response task (DRT).



BACKGROUND: Workload in highly demanding environments can be influenced by the amount of information given to the operator and consequently it is important to limit potential overload.



METHODS: Participants (highly trained military pilots) completed simulated helicopter flights, which varied in visual conditions and the amount of information given. During these flights, participants also completed a DRT as a measure of cognitive workload.



RESULTS: With more visual information available, pilots' landing accuracy was improved across environmental conditions. The DRT is sensitive to changes in cognitive workload, with workload differences shown between environmental conditions. Increasing symbology appeared to have a minor effect on workload, with an interaction effect of symbology and environmental condition showing that symbology appeared to moderate workload.



CONCLUSION: The DRT is a useful workload measure in simulated helicopter settings. The level of symbology-moderated pilot workload. The increased level of symbology appeared to assist pilots' flight behavior and landing ability.



RESULTS indicate that increased symbology has benefits in more difficult scenarios.

APPLICATIONS: The DRT is an easily implemented and effective measure of cognitive workload in a variety of settings. In the current experiment, the DRT captures the increased workload induced by varying the environmental conditions, and provides evidence for the use of increased symbology to assist pilots.

Language: en