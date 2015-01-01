|
Monacis L, Griffiths MD, Limone P, Sinatra M, Servidio R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16): e5738.
32784419
Research on selfie-related behavior has recently flourished. The present study expands theoretical and empirical work on phenomenon by assessing the psychometric properties of the Selfitis Behavior Scale among an Italian sample and by examining its unexplored mediating role in the relationships between dark triad traits and social media addiction. A total of 490 participants (53.1% females) completed a self-report survey including socio-demographics, the Selfitis Behavior Scale (SBS), the Short Dark Triad Scale (SD3), and the Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale (BSMAS).
Language: en
dark personality traits; Machiavellianism; narcissism; psychopathy; selfitis behavior; social media addiction