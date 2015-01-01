|
Citation
García-Vázquez FI, Valdés-Cuervo AA, Parra-Pérez LG. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16): e5760.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32784946
Abstract
The social cognitive approach to moral development posits that moral self-schemas encourage character strengths and reduce adolescents' aggression. However, limited research has examined the influence of positive personal characteristics on proactive behaviors and reactive aggression in bullying. This study examined direct and mediational relationships between forgiveness, gratitude, self-control, and both proactive and reactive aggression in bullying. The extent to which the structural relations of this model were invariant by gender and stage of adolescence were also evaluated. Participants in this study were 1000 Mexican students, 500 early adolescents (M age = 12.36, SD = 0.77 years) and 500 middle adolescents (M age = 16.64, SD = 0.89 years), between 12 and 17 years old. Structural equation and multi-group invariance analysis were performed.
Language: en
Keywords
forgiveness; bullying; self-control; adolescence; gratitude; human strengths; proactive aggression; reactive aggression