Abstract

Low muscle strength appears to increase balance disorders and the tendency to fall. Diagnostic terms indicate that sarcopenia and risks of falling are related. The aim of this study is to verify which diagnostic tools used for the assessment of muscle strength in sarcopenia can be used for fall risk assessment in older women. The study included 56 females [71.77 ± 7.43(SD)]. The results of handgrip strength (HGS) and knee extensors torque [knee extension strength (KES)] were compared to the results of stabilographic parameters from Biodex Balance System platform in static and dynamic environment. The one-way ANOVA and Pearson correlation were performed. There were significant differences between groups with low and normal HGS in the chair test, and between groups with low and normal KES in the fall risk index, FRI12-6 and chair test (P < 0.05). Static parameters did not differentiate groups, due to a muscle strength of the upper and lower limbs. There was a statistically significant difference in FRI12-6 values between participants with low and normal KES in age groups (P = 0.047). No differences were found in FRI12-6 values between participants with low and normal HGS in age groups (P = 0.949). Statistical analysis showed differences in FRI12-6 between fallers with low KES and non-fallers with normal KES, non-fallers with low KES and non-fallers with normal KES.



RESULTS of the study show that there is diagnostic dependence in muscle strength of lower limbs and risk of falls in older women. KES and chair test can be used in fall risk assessment for older women.

Language: en