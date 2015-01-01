Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Female survivors of intimate partner violence have greater risk for contracting HIV/STI's and experiencing dissociation. However, no studies have examined the association between dissociation and condom use self-efficacy in this population. This study explored whether dissociation during sex was negatively associated with condom use self-efficacy.



Methods: Thirty-five women (88% African American) who were residing in domestic violence shelters in the United States completed questionnaires.



Results: There was a negative correlation between dissociative experiences during sex and condom use self-efficacy, r = -.62, n=35, p<.01.



Conclusions: Findings suggest that dissociation during sex interferes with abused women's condom use self-efficacy.

Language: en