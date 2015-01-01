SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keefner TP, Stenvig T. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2020.1793243

32783693

Suicide is a preventable health problem. Multiple definitions and inconsistent use of the term suicidality can result in failure to properly recognize suicide risk and behavior and confuses suicide research. Clarification of the suicidality concept is needed to facilitate the care for individuals at risk for suicide. Using Rodgers' evolutionary concept analysis method, this analysis describes the breadth and scope of the suicidality concept.

FINDINGS indicate suicidality covers a spectrum of suicidal risk and levels of emotional suffering and intent. The analysis does not draw definite conclusions, but outlines a direction for further research.


