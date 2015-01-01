|
Keefner TP, Stenvig T. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2020
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32783693
Suicide is a preventable health problem. Multiple definitions and inconsistent use of the term suicidality can result in failure to properly recognize suicide risk and behavior and confuses suicide research. Clarification of the suicidality concept is needed to facilitate the care for individuals at risk for suicide. Using Rodgers' evolutionary concept analysis method, this analysis describes the breadth and scope of the suicidality concept.
Language: en