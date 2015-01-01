Abstract

This study aimed to identify alcohol use disorder (AUD) criteria that better characterized those who seek treatment and those who recover on their own. We gathered data from help-seeking (HS) patients in an alcohol unit and compared them with self-achieved remission (SAR) patients. The best criteria to predict HS were psychological problems due to use, physical problems due to use, repeated attempts or desire to stop using, and not being able to stop drinking. The best criteria to predict SAR were tolerance, craving, hazardous use, much time spent, larger/longer use than intended, and role impairment. We discuss the impact of these results in current efforts to improve the accuracy of AUD diagnosis.

