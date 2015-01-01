|
Opara I, Lardier DT, Fernandez Y, Garcia-Reid P, Reid RJ. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The abbreviated Sociopolitical Control Scale for Youth (SPCS-Y) factor structure, used to measure intrapersonal psychological empowerment, was tested among a sample of Hispanic adolescent girls (N = 490). Confirmatory factor analysis and latent class analyses were conducted, and five distinct cluster groups emerged. Multivariate analysis of covariance was used to examine conceptually related variables and support the two-factor structure and validity of the scale. Participants with higher levels of intrapersonal psychological empowerment also had high social support, ethnic identity, and lower levels of alcohol and drug use.
alcohol; empowerment; Drugs; Hispanic; adolescent girls