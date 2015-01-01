|
McKay-Davis S, Robinson T, Sebetan IM, Stein P. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32790184
Forensic Technicians provide crime scene investigation services and are exposed to stressful violent crimes, motor vehicle accidents, biological or chemical hazards, and other appalling imagery. Forensic Technicians would likely experience physical and psychological stress after exposure to trauma, and security vulnerabilities similar to Sworn Police Officers. The perceived availability of mental health resources, job-related physical, psychological stress, and traumatic experiences of both Forensic Technicians and Sworn Police Officers from California law enforcement agencies were investigated using a self-reported survey. Responses were evaluated for any significant differences in the perceived stress, job-related physical stress, and resulting psychological impact affecting the participants. The survey contained a mix of True/False, Circle/Check the Appropriate Box, or Likert Scale (1-5) responses. The results were evaluated statistically and discussed.
stress management; crime scene investigator; forensic civilian technician; forensic psychology; occupational stress; sworn police officer