Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), the deliberate destruction of one's own body tissue without suicidal intent, is a prevalent problem linked to adverse outcomes. Many assessment tools designed to assess for NSSI risk are limited by their behavioral focus, which does not cover the numerous affective, cognitive, and interpersonal correlates. The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-2-Restructured Form (MMPI-2-RF) is a widely used inventory of personality and psychopathology that assesses a range of empirical correlates of NSSI risk. The purpose of this study was to investigate the utility of the MMPI-2-RF for assessing these NSSI-related constructs. On the basis of a review of the literature and item content, we pre-identified MMPI-2-RF measures of constructs associated with NSSI risk. Correlations between scores on these scales and the number of methods of NSSI identified several meaningful results, including some small but consistent gender differences in these associations. Zero-inflated negative binomial regression analyses indicated that scores on some expected MMPI-2-RF scales independently predicted NSSI variability. Relative risk ratio analyses demonstrated the potential clinical utility of MMPI-2-RF scale scores for assessing risk of engagement in NSSI. These findings indicate that the MMPI-2-RF may be a useful tool for assessing risk for NSSI among college students.

