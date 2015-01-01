|
Egede LE, Walker RJ, Campbell JA, Dawson AZ, Davidson T. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32789563
Abstract
Inner cities are characterized by intergenerational poverty, limited educational opportunities, poor health, and high levels of segregation. Human capital, defined as the intangible, yet integral economically productive aspects of individuals, is limited by factors influencing inner-city populations. Inner-city environments are consistent with definitions of disasters causing a level of suffering that exceeds the capacity of the affected community. This article presents a framework for improving health among inner-city populations using a multidisciplinary approach drawn from medicine, economics, and disaster response.
Language: en
Keywords
Case study; Chronic stress; Disaster response; Human capital; Inner city