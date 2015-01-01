Abstract

Inner cities are characterized by intergenerational poverty, limited educational opportunities, poor health, and high levels of segregation. Human capital, defined as the intangible, yet integral economically productive aspects of individuals, is limited by factors influencing inner-city populations. Inner-city environments are consistent with definitions of disasters causing a level of suffering that exceeds the capacity of the affected community. This article presents a framework for improving health among inner-city populations using a multidisciplinary approach drawn from medicine, economics, and disaster response.



RESULTS from focus groups and photovoice conducted in Milwaukee, WI are used as a case study for a perspective on using this approach to address health disparities. A disaster approach provides a long-term focus on improving overall health and decreasing health disparities in the inner city, instead of a short-term focus on immediate relief of a single symptom. Adopting a disaster approach to inner-city environments is an innovative way to address the needs of those living in some of the most marginalized communities in the country.

Language: en