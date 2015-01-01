|
Wamser-Nanney R, Walker HE, Nanney JT. J. Trauma. Stress 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32790938
Sexual assault is associated with many adverse outcomes, including a higher risk for developing posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). Although nonsexual trauma exposure has been linked to aggression, the associations between sexual assault and aggression are understudied. Further, the DSM-5 conceptualization of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) includes a symptom related to aggression, and associations between symptom clusters and aggression with regard to the new criteria are underexplored. The present study aimed to (a) examine the relations between sexual assault and indices of aggression (i.e., physical/verbal aggression, anger, and hostility) after accounting for PTSS and (b) investigate PTSD symptom clusters in relation to aggression among 263 women (Mage = 29.03 years, SD = 11.71; 67.6% white). Path analysis revealed that sexual assault was unrelated to indices of aggression, βs =.003-.08; however, PTSS was consistently linked with increased aggression, βs =.22-.49.
